Robert Leroy Gollner

Robert (Bob) Leroy Gollner,85, of Kokomo, IN passed away July 10, 2020 surrounded by family. He was born in Kokomo on June 14, 1935 to Esper and Mary (McCarter) Gollner. In 1956 he married the love of his life, Rosalie (Ramseyer) Gollner.

Bob graduated from Kokomo High School in 1953 and worked at Kool Vent Awning and Chrysler before starting Bob Gollner Construction Company in 1962. He spent 35 years building and remodeling homes in Kokomo and surrounding areas. His son Mike took over the business in 1997. Bob was a charter member of the Howard County Home Builders Association and was active for many years. He served as Vice President, President, and Director of the National Home Builders Association. He worked hard and fast on jobsites and was known for running off a roof because he was in such a hurry.

Bob cherished being a member of the Kokomo Community where he spent extensive time contributing to the preservation of vintage automobiles. He and his wife joined the Pioneer Automobile Club and served as president for 2 years. He then worked tirelessly to help build and create an Automotive Museum. In 2007 received a "Key to the City" of Kokomo for his work on these projects. He also received the Distinguished Hoosier Award in 2007 from Governor Daniels and was a torch bearer for Indiana's Bicentennial in 2016.

After retiring, Bob restored all things vintage; specializing in Haynes and Apperson automobiles which were made in Kokomo, along with many other models. He built his own museum to showcase his cars and family antiques and gave countless tours to organizations, clubs, and individuals.

He collected and displayed numerous antique and modern tools. Until his death, he continued his work on projects and cars including a 1918 Maxwell that he and his Dad purchased when he was 16. Bob loved his family, Kokomo, automobiles, history and antiques, Lake Shafer and all of his friends. He loved life. The hole he has left in the lives of his loved ones is huge, but for that we are grateful because his life was big and we got to live it with him.

Bob is survived by his wife Rosalie of 64 years, children, Pam (Kim) Baxter of Indianapolis, Denna Gollner of Charlottesville, Virginia and Mike(Teri)Gollner of Westfield: granddaughters, Elizabeth Baxter, Kate Gollner, Meg Gollner Ellie Gollner and grandsons Matthew(Katie) Baxter, Joe Gollner and Mack Gollner, as well as his sister, Mary Kay Dillman. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Due to covid, services will be private for family.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the charity of your choice.

Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home 2097 West Alto Road Kokomo, IN 46902 is assisting with the arrangements. Online condolences and guest book at www.sunsetmemorygarden.com.