Robert Leonard Carr, 88, Kokomo, passed away June 6, 2020, at Community Howard Regional Health in Kokomo. He was born in Dugger, Indiana on February 12, 1932, the son of the late Leonard & Nellie (Keene) Carr. On August 18, 1957, in Rockville, Indiana, he married Joan Murphy and she survives.
Robert served with the United States Air Force from 1952-1962. He then worked for Chrysler Corp for 31 years, retiring in 1994. He was an avid golfer and Indianpolis Colts fan. For many years, he was a member of the Kokomo Sports Center and Planet Fitness, where he made many friends. Robert was also a 50 year member of the Masonic Lodge. He was a 40 year member of South Side Christian Church and attended First Church of the Nazarene.
Along with his wife Joan, Robert is survived by daughter, Janeen (Ted) McKay; granddaughters, Meghan (Kyle Stiner) McKay and Lea (Adam) Proulx; great-grandchildren, Cameron and Ember Proulx; and sister, Mary Ellen Hall, Dugger, Indiana.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers and one sister.
Funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm Thursday, June 11, 2020, at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo. Friends are invited to attend the service via a webcast which will be available at 2 p.m. Thursday, and for 90 days after. Private burial will follow in Sunset Memory Garden Cemetery. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 12-2 pm Thursday at the funeral home. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
To send flowers to Robert's family, please visit our floral store.