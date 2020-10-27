Robert Leon Lamberson

Robert "Bob" Leon Lamberson, 84, of Kokomo, passed away Friday, October 23, 2020 at 1:15 P.M., at St. Vincent Kokomo. He was born on December 15, 1935 to the late Robert Nolan and Elsie (Suter) Lamberson in Kokomo. Bob married Bonnie (Wiles) Lamberson on September 1,1956 in Kokomo, and she survives. They just celebrated their 64th wedding anniversary.
Bob graduated from Kokomo High School in 1953 and went on to attend Indiana State and Ellendale University of North Dakota on a full basketball scholarship. He was an excellent basketball player and pool player. Bob was also an avid golfer. Bob and Bonnie were owners and operators of Lamberson Insurance and Bail Bonds for many years. Bob also retired from Moon Fabrication. He was a member of Sons of the American Legion.
He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Bonnie; daughter, Angela (Jeff) Legg; three grandchildren, Sandra (Brian), Ashley (Zach), and Molly Nell (Jeff); five great-grandchildren, Brayden, Jake, Clara, Kenan, and Body; sister, Judy (Eddie) Smith; a host of nieces and nephews; and two grand-pups, Joey and Oliver.
He is preceded in death by his parents; and son, Kirk Lamberson.
A special thanks goes to the staff of Physio-Care In Home Health Care for all their care and support of Bob.
There will be a time of visitation for Bob on Thursday, October 29, 2020 from 11:00 AM until the time of service at 1:00 PM, at Ellers Mortuary Webster Chapel, 3400 South Webster Street, Kokomo. Rev. Bobby Estel will be officiating. Facial masks are required and social distancing of 6 feet will be practiced. Burial will follow at Sunset Memory Garden Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Bob's memory to Donor's choice.