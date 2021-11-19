Robert Lee Mitchell, 85, Plainfield, Indiana passed away on November 17, 2021. He was born on July 23, 1936 in Miami County, IN the son of Lorabelle Irby (Givens). On April 14, 1956 he married Donna J. Southard who preceded him in death in 1977. On February 9, 1991 he married Juliana Hummel Mitchell who survives.
Bob graduated from Kokomo High School in 1954. He retired from the U.S. Postal service as a Postmaster after over 30 years. Bob enjoyed hunting, fishing and woodworking. He also enjoyed traveling and spending time with his family during his retirement.
Surviving relatives include his wife, Juliana Hummel Mitchell of Plainfield, IN; three children, Vicki Boyd (Brad) of Kokomo, IN; Kathy Sherman (Steven) of Marietta, GA; Michael Mitchell (Dee) of Rochester, IN; four step-children, Jim Hummel (Renee) of Plainfield, IN; Mike Hummel (Dawn) of Zionsville, IN; Joe Hummel (Emily) of Indianapolis, IN; Chris Hummel (Alicia) of Plainfield, IN; eighteen grandchildren and nine great grandchildren; brother, William Mitchell of Lafayette, IN.
He was preceded in death by his mother Lorabelle Irby and wife Donna Mitchell
Private services are being arranged by Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home.