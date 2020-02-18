Robert Lee Howard

Robert Lee "Big Bob" Howard, 87, of Russiaville passed away at 12:20 AM Sunday February 16, 2020 at Kokomo Healthcare. Born December 10, 1932 in Grant County, Maryland, he was the son of the late George Howard and Cora (Burdett) Howard. On February 26, 1955 in Spencerville, MD, he married Barbara J. Allen, and she survives. He was a veteran of the United States Army, serving in the Korean War where he received four Bronze Campaign Stars. He was a car detailer for several carwash and car lots in Kokomo. He was also a meat manager at Maceys grocery, and a semi-truck driver for BW Manufacturing.
Survivors include his wife Barbara J. Howard of Russiaville; three daughters Debbie Morris, Donna Schmeisser and Sandy Lange, all of Kokomo; six grandchildren Jason, Joey, Matt, Derek, Maci, and Brady; also several great grandchildren. .
He was preceded in death by his parents, one brother and five sisters, and one granddaughter Holly England.
Funeral services will be 12 Noon Wednesday February 19, 2020 at Southside Apostolic Church, 1716 E. Firmin Street. Pastor Keith Mosier will officiate. Burial with military rites by the U.S. Army and the Kokomo Military Rites Team will follow at Nevada Cemetery, Tipton County. The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM to 12 Noon Wednesday at the church. You may read Bob's obituary at www.ellersmortuarymainstreet.com where you can sign the register book or share a personal message to the family.