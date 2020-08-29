Robert Lee Hohenberger, 81, passed away peacefully in his home in Greentown, on Wednesday, August 26, 2020. He was born on January 20, 1939, in Peru, to Clarence and Delores (Scheuerman) Hohenberger. He married Janice Suzanne Graff on April 28, 1973, who proceeded him in death in 1989.
Robert graduated from Peru High School in 1957 while also serving as a rifleman in the Indiana Army National Guard from 1955-1957. He then joined the United States Army and served active duty from 1957 – 1963. During this time, he was stationed in Germany and flew repaired World War II weapons from Germany to Vietnam prior to declaration of war in Southeast Asia. Upon his honorable discharge, he returned home and began working at Chrysler’s Kokomo Transmission Plant from 1966 through his retirement in 1995. Many knew Bob for his love of model railroading and his willingness to share his life stories. An avid historian and Christian, he spent his retirement reading, studying, and teaching others the life lessons learned by living life as an adventure. His greatest life accomplishment was raising his three sons, all who served in our nation’s military, and instilling in them the values of integrity, loyalty, and service to others.
He is survived by two sons, Michael (Colleen) Hohenberger, Temple, Georgia, and Jerod (Heather) Hohenberger, Lebanon. He leaves behind eight grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Janice, and his son, Jason, in 2018.
Private graveside services will take place in Greenlawn Cemetery in Greentown. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.hasler-stout.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Hasler & Stout Funeral Home in Greentown.
