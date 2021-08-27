Robert Lee Brantley, 90, Kokomo, passed away Wednesday, August 25, 2021 at his residence. He was born July 7, 1931 in Kokomo to Harvey and Fern (Crousore) Brantley. He married Elma Ruth Morris on August 13, 1949. She survives.
Robert was a 1949 graduate of Kokomo high School. During the 50’s and 60’s Robert worked in construction and built many houses, garages, and a church around Kokomo. He then worked for Chrysler as a supervisor for 23 years where he was a member of the management club until his retirement in 1975. Robert went on to work in real estate, where he worked with his wife as owners of Brantley Real Estate. He was a member of Kokomo First Church of the Nazarene, where he enjoyed singing and music. He became known around the church and several local restaurants as “Plant Manager” because of the care he gave to all of their plants. He was an avid gardener and enjoyed traveling with his wife. They made two mission trips to Ecuador, two trips to the Navajo Reservation in AZ, and enjoyed travelling around the United States, especially Tennessee. He also enjoyed fishing and was a member of the Kiwanis and a Boy Scout Leader.
Along with his wife of 72 years, Robert is survived by his children, Dennis (Charlene) Brantley and Rebecca (Robert) Short; grandsons, Nicholas (Alison) Brantley, Nathan (Ashley) Short and Noah (Kristine) Short; 18 great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Patricia Brantley; brothers, Chester and Floyd Brantley; grandchild, Jamey Brantley; and daughter-in-law, Bobbie (Williams) Brantley.
Visitation will be held, Monday, August 30, 2021, from 3-7pm and Tuesday, August 31, from 1-2pm at Kokomo First Church of the Nazarene, 2734 S. Washington St. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, August 31 at 2pm at the church. Pastor Stan Zurcher will officiate. Burial will follow at Albright Cemetery. Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting with the arrangements. Messages of condolence may be made at www.shirleyandstout.com.