Robert Lee “Bob” Parr, 93, Kokomo, passed away at 7:55 pm Thursday, March 12, 2020, at Wellbrooke of Kokomo. He was born September 6, 1926, in Lafayette, Indiana, the son of the late William Stanley & Lattie Elaine (Miller) Parr. On September 11, 1949, he married Elizabeth “Carolyn” Feightner and she survives.
Bob joined the United States Navy on May 27, 1944 earning the rank of Seaman 2nd Class Gunner’s Mate, where he served on the USS Santa Fe, and was honorably discharged on June 1, 1946. He retired in 1979 from American Standard after 31 years of service. Bob attended Judson Road Christian Church. He enjoyed woodworking, reading westerns and military books. Bob was a family man who truly loved his family and looked forward to spending time with them.
Along with his wife Carolyn, Bob is survived by his daughters, Jacquelyn Jackson, Kokomo, and Connie (Jeff) Wenisch, Russiaville; grandchildren, Raymond Jackson Jr., Anthony (Sarah) Pironello, Michael (Malinda) Pironello, Joshua Morgan, Lucas (April) Morgan, and Jaime (Matt) Lentz; step-grandchildren, Michele Ables and Heather (David) Coffman; 11 great-grandchildren and 7 step-great-grandchildren; son-in-law, Pat Hicks, along with several nieces and nephews; and special friends, Joe & Drenda Myers.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Jeannette Hicks; granddaughter, Adrian Jackson; and sisters, Marie (Chris) Leffert and Jean (Gene) Rose.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm Wednesday March 18, 2020, at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo, with Pastor Mike Young officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Memory Garden Cemetery. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 5-8 pm Tuesday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made in Bob’s memory to the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation, National Headquarters, 6520 N. Andrews Ave., Fort Lauderdale, FL 33309-2132, or the National Autism Association, One Park Avenue, Suite 1, Portsmouth, RI 02871. Messages of condolence may be made online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
