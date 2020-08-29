Robert L. Small, 92, of Kokomo, passed away on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at 6:25 A.M., at his residence. He was born to the late Otis and Helen Small in Tipton County on October 12, 1927. He married Wilda P. (Bloss) Small on February 14, 1991 in Kokomo, and she preceded him in death on November 24, 2006.
Robert served his country in the United States Army during World War II and served in the tank division. After the Army, he worked at Chrysler for sometime. He was the owner and operator for Brada Miller Freight Systems in Kokomo. Robert enjoyed playing cards, going to casinos, traveling, gardening, and family gatherings. He loved fresh tomatoes from the garden. Robert was a lifetime member of the Loyal Order of the Moose #179 in Tipton and member of the VFW Post #1152 in Kokomo.
Surviving are three sons, Stanley W. (Shelia) Small, Glenn A. (Helen) Small, and James E. Small; many grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; and many great-great grandchildren; three sisters, Emmanell Dunn, Shirley Bush, and Suzanne (Dan) Fulton; and many nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death is his wife, Wilda; daughter, Vickie L. Bontrager; two brothers, Stanley F. Small and James W. Small; and one sister, Joanna M. Scott.
There will be a time of visitation on Monday, August 31, 2020 from 5:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M., at Ellers Mortuary Webster Chapel, 3400 South Webster Street, Kokomo. The funeral service will be Tuesday, September 1, at 11:00 A.M., also at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Sunset Memory Garden Cemetery with military rites conducted by the United States Army and the VFW Post #1152 Military Rites Team. Memorial contributions may be made in Robert's memory to the American Cancer Society, envelopes will be provided at the funeral home.