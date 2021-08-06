Robert L. Molden

Robert Lee Molden, 80 of Millington, Tennessee died at his residence on Monday, August 2, 2021 with his wife at his side. He was born in Tipton County on March 4, 1941 to Robert Benton and Bessie Mae (McDorman) Molden. He married Alice Gibbs on February 2, 1968. She preceded him in death on October 9, 2009. Later, he married Linda (Zimmerman) Bunch on October 29, 2016.
Bob loved God, his family and his country. He served in the US Army from 1959 until 1965. He worked in the automotive industry and was President of Dolan Associates as a business owner in real estate sales. He was a member of the First Baptist Church in Atoka, Tennessee. Southern Indiana called him every fall as he would deer hunt with Phil Ogden and Steve Delph and go fishing and camping with his dad, grandpa and uncles. Bob would set pins at the local bowling alley, leading to enjoy bowling on teams for competitions.
Other interests were his sports teams: the L.A. Dodgers, Indianapolis Colts, I.U. Basketball and the Tipton Blue Devils. He favorite buffets were ones that included frog legs and his favorite dessert was orange pineapple ice cream from Taylors in Elwood.
Survivors include his wife Linda, children Robert Dean Sorg of Arkansas, David Wayne Molden of Muncie and Kelly Ann Lewis and husband Aaron of Tennessee, stepson Michael Bunch and wife Amy of Tipton and step son-in-law Scott Hartsock of Tipton. Siblings include Joetta Gibbs of Las Vegas, Patricia Langley and husband Gerald of Tipton, Rita Leininger and husband Keith of Tipton and a sister-in-law Nora Zimmerman of Connersville. Bob has seven grandchildren, Stephanie Lewis, Megan (Joshua) Whitcomb, Rebecca (Justin) Ivy, Dakota Bunch, Meghan (Sebastian) Conner, Elizabeth Sorg, and Christopher Sorg, several great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, August 9 at the First Baptist Church in Tipton. Rev. Dr. Lawrence Hufhand will preside. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery with military honors. Visitation will be Sunday from 2:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Young-Nichols Funeral Home and Monday at the church from 10:00 a.m. until service time.