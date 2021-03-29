Robert L. Hawkins, 78, of rural Kokomo, passed away at 8:45 A.M., Saturday, March 27, 2021 at Century Villa Health Center, Greentown, IN. He was born in Peru on February 3, 1943, the son of Edward and Goldie Schilling Hawkins. Bob married Sherry Kaufman on December 24, 1964 and she preceded him in death on September 12, 1999.
Bob attended Clay Township High School and was a US Army Veteran. He was employed as a welder at Square D until his retirement.
Surviving is a daughter, Lora Hawkins of Kokomo; a son Robert Hawkins and his wife Erica of Peru and a brother Jack Hawkins and his wife Elaine of Kokomo. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Sherry and brother George, Leon, Richard “Herman” and Barney Hawkins.
Graveside services for Robert Hawkins will be at 3:00 P.M., Saturday, April 3, 2021 at the Park Lawn Cemetery, Amboy with Pastor Randy Smoot officiating.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Laird-Eddy Funeral Home, Amboy.
