Robert Joe Marley, Sr.

Robert Joe “Moe” Marley, Sr., 77, Kokomo, passed away Monday, March 8, 2021 at his residence. He was born January 21, 1944 in Frankfort to Ralph and Lois (Royer) Marley. He married Sharon Walters on March 2, 1964. Together they had five children. He later married Norma Cook on January 15, 1993, adding her 6 children and completing their family. She survives.
Robert was a 1962 graduate of Clinton Prairie High School. “Big Moe” worked for Chrysler for 33 years until his retirement in 1997. For the last 10 years, he worked for Hallmark Homes. Robert was a Union Rep. for UAW Local # 685 where he started the Chaplaincy Program. He was an elected member to the Taylor Township Board. He and Norma attended Solid Rock Church and Bible Baptist Church together. He was an avid baseball, IU, and Pittsburgh Pirates fan, and could be found many springs visiting the Pirate’s Spring Training Camp. He enjoyed working in the yard, telling stories, planning Christmas parties and family gatherings, where he bragged about being the reigning “Wii Bowling Tournament Champion.”
Along with his wife of 27 years, Robert is survived by his children, Robert (Carrie) Marley, Jr., Brad (Amy) Marley, Brent Marley and Terri (Steve) Sitzes; stepchildren, Sandy Howell, Cindi (Leejay) Lanning, Tim Howell, Nichole Mills, Ronnie Howell, Natalie Alcorn; daughter-in-law, Kerrie Marley; sister, Virginia (Bob) Spurgeon; best friends, Karl and Diane Kaufman; and 52 grandchildren and great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a son Brian Marley; and two grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 4-7pm, Friday, March 12, 2021 at Bible Baptist Church. Funeral services will be held at 12pm, Saturday, March 13 at the church. Pastors Will Price and Keith Treadway will officiate. Burial will follow at Albright Cemetery. Arrangements are with Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory. Messages of condolence may be made at www.shirleyandstout.com.
