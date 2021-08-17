Robert J. Trobaugh

Robert “Bob” Joseph Trobaugh, 76, Kokomo, passed away at 1:50 am Sunday, August 15, 2021 at Ascension St. Vincent Kokomo. He was born August 24, 1944 in Kokomo, the son of the late Raymond “Tubby” and Catherene (Simpson) Trobaugh. On July 19, 2003, he married Joanne Darby in Kokomo at their home, and she survives.
Bob was a 1962 graduate of University High School in Bloomington, Indiana. He attended Minot State University in North Dakota, where he was a member of the 1965 undefeated wrestling team and Sigma Tau Gamma Fraternity. Bob retired from the Kokomo Police Department in 1988, after having served over 20 years. He also worked for the City of Kokomo-Street Department, retiring in 2016. Bob was a 50-year member of Kokomo Masonic Lodge #93, member and past president of 078 Local F.O.P. and Indiana State F.O.P. He enjoyed tending to his goats and rabbits, spending time with family, fishing in Wisconsin, hunting, and farming for Hollingsworth Farms.
In addition to his wife Joanne, Bob is survived by his children, Ruth (Bryan) Wolf, Guy (Katie) Trobaugh, Kari (Michael) Hunter, and Reed (Stella Gries) Stoeckley; grandchildren, Alison (Michael) Titus, Amy Wolf, Eric Wolf, Nathan Trobaugh, Tommy Trobaugh, Addison Trobaugh, Brayden Scering, Molly Hunter, Lizzie Hunter, Isabella Stoeckley, Lily Stoeckley, and Ashley Gries; great-grandchildren, Cate Titus, and one great-grandson on the way; siblings, Ret. Major General Ed (Pam) Trobaugh, Sara (Gayle) Borden, Dave (Sharon) Trobaugh, and Martha Gall; special cousin and brother, Jim Trobaugh and family; mother of his children, Dianne Nichols; along with several adoring nieces and nephews.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents, brother, John Trobaugh; and cousins, Mary Ann Trobaugh, and Charlie (Martha) Hollingsworth.
A memorial service will be held at 3 pm Monday, August 23, 2021, at Shirley & Stout Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1315. W. Lincoln Rd., Kokomo, with C. Davies Reed officiating. Friends may visit with the family 2 pm to 6 pm Sunday, August 22, 2021 at the funeral home. Masonic rites will take place at 6 pm Sunday at the funeral home, provided by the Kokomo Masonic Lodge #93. Memorial contributions may be made to the Indiana State F.O.P. State Lodge Scholarship Fund. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.