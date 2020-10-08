Robert Irwin Rostron Jr., 81, Kokomo, passed away at 3:10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, 2020, at Community Howard Regional Health in Kokomo. He was born March 16, 1939, son of Robert Irwin Rostron Sr. and Daisy Viola (Grant) Rostron. On Aug. 6, 1966, he married Dianna C. (Cooper) Rostron at Liberty Baptist Church in Groomsville, Indiana.
Robert was a 1957 graduate of Kokomo High School. He retired from Chrysler in Kokomo on Dec. 31, 1996, after 32 years and was a member of Liberty Baptist Church.
He loved spending time with his family and attending his grandchildren’s sporting events. Robert loved sunny days and knew that even though every day is not going to be sunny, to look on the bright side of things. He would like everyone to do things with LOVE! There will be hard times but keep looking for the sunny side and smile. One piece of advice he would give is no matter what, give it your very best. Robert exemplified this with his family, Liberty Baptist community, and anything else he did. His last act was raising his hands up to Jesus Christ, his Savior. Robert was ready to go home! He gave a final gift when he was a donor through Indiana Donor Network.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Todd Rostron, Brad Rostron; grandchildren, Braeilei, Sierra, Bailey; great-grandchild, Avery; sister, Becky Wright; sisters-in-law, Sally Rostron, Judy Rostron; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Russell Rostron and Joe Rostron; grandparents, Russell (Daisy) Grant, William (Bernice) Rostron; and family in-law, Gerald (Tempa) Cooper.
Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at Liberty Baptist Church, 3530 N. 1000 West, Tipton, IN 46072, with Pastor Jeff Harlow officiating. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the church.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Robert’s memory to Liberty Baptist Cemetery, 3760 N. 1000 West, Tipton, IN 46072 or Prairieville Cemetery Board, 101 E. Jefferson St., Tipton, IN 46072. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.stoutandson.com.
