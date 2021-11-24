Robert Herbert Becker, 101 of Lafayette, passed away Nov. 20, 2021 at Westminster Village. He was born to John Henry and Irene Emma Becker September 25, 1920 in Louisville, KY.
Robert graduated from DuPont Manual High School in 1939. He met Martha Rose Rioth in Kokomo while working with a surveying crew on the Kokomo Airport while in CCC government workforce. They married on February 6, 1943. Robert joined the Coast Guard in WWII and served from 1943 to 1945 at the end of the war. They settled in Kokomo and he found a job with Public Service Indiana (now Duke). They lived there until 1978 when he was transferred to the Lafayette division. Robert worked for PSI for 50 years when he retired. He was then hired as a contract employee working summers another 12 years.
Bob and Martha spent many years wintering in Mercedes, TX., and made many friends there. After Martha's passing in 2017, Bob spent part of a year staying with his son Bob and daughter-in-law Pat. He spent the other part of the year with his daughter Margie and son-in-law, Tom. In 2018 he moved into Wickshire assisted living for three years, then Westminster Health Center skilled care for two years. He recently contracted Covid and passed away from complications of the disease.
He is survived by one son, Robert (Pat) Becker Jr.; two daughters, Julie Powell and Margaret (Thomas) Minett; seven grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren, with one on the way; and one sister, Shirley Anderson.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Martha; infant daughter, Cynthia Marie; his parents, and one brother.
Due to Covid restrictions, no formal services are being held at this time. However, next year the family would like to have a celebration of life for Robert.
Ellers Mortuary Webster Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. A private burial with the family will be held at Kokomo Memorial Park cemetery with Military Honors presented by the U.S. Coast Guard and the Kokomo VFW Post #1152.