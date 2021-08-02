Robert Gene Ireland, 87 of Fishers, Indiana died peacefully at his residence on Friday, July 30, 2021. He was born in Tipton, Indiana on September 20, 1933 to Walter and Anna Bell (Poole) Ireland. He married Marta McDaniel on March 8, 1958. She preceded him in death on May 22, 2012.
Robert worked at General Motors Delco Remy factory in Anderson. He was a member of the UAW. When he was not working, he enjoyed hunting and sports. He often would play catch with the baseball or could be found watching a good basketball game. Robert also spent time leading a Cub Scout den. He was a veteran, serving in the Marines during the Korean War from 1953 to 1956.
Survivors include one son, Brian Ireland and wife Michelle of Fishers and grandchildren Latosha, Brandi, Mara, and DaKota.
No services are planned. Burial will occur at Fairview Cemetery at a later date.
