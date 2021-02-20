Robert G. Salinas, Sr., 81, Kokomo, passed away at 7:38 am, Monday, February 15, 2021, at his home. He was born April 10, 1939, in Corpus Christi, Texas, the son of the late Johnny & Beatriz S. (Ortiz) Salinas. On June 28, 1955, in Corpus Christi, Texas, he married Adelmira Amaro who survives.
Robert came to Kokomo in April of 1969. He worked for Mervis & Sons and retired in March of 2005. He loved to make people smile and laugh. He always made sure all the children and grandchildren knew about school delays and closings. Robert enjoyed playing baseball, fishing, sports, WWE and watching Westerns, but most of all loved spending time with his grandchildren.
Along with his wife Adelmira, Robert is also survived by his children, Robert Jr. (Eva) Salinas, Daniel (Kelly) Salinas, Debby (Fred) Rayn and Jessica Mitchell (Adam Mickler); grandchildren, John (Candice) Salinas, Daniel Jr. (Caitlyn) Salinas, Mychael Salinas, Jake Mitchell, James Mitchell, Stacy (Jeremy) Comarella, Angela Thompson, Erika Salinas, Ashley (David) Nieto, Sophia Salinas and Jaycee Mitchell; great-grandchildren, Joey Comarella, Jesse Comarella, Noah Thompson, Joelle Nieto, Brogen Salinas, Gabriel Nieto, Mychael Salinas Jr., Nevan Thompson, Kayla Salinas, Alyseea Thompson, Alaina Thompson, Arye Salinas, Cecelia Nieto and Dahlia Salinas; great-great-granddaughter, Lucia Comarella; siblings, twin brother, Rudy (Yolanda) Salinas, Juventino Ortiz, Beatrice Magallan, Betty Salinas and Ida Cuellar, along with many nieces and nephews; sister-in-law, Sylvia Salinas; brother-in-law, Sonny Poulson; and his best friend, Jerry Roever.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents; and siblings, Johnny Salinas Jr., Sidney Salinas, Janie Poulson and Bertha Palomeros; brother-in-law, Jose Inez; and grandson, Jeremey Thompson.
Friends are invited to visit with the family from 4-7 pm Monday, February 22, 2021, at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo. Private funeral service will be held. The service will be available to watch via webcast. A link will be available at the bottom of his obituary page at www.shirleyandstout.com beginning at 2 pm Tuesday, February 23, 2021. Private burial will be held in Albright Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made in Robert’s memory to the American Cancer Society, cancer.org. Messages of condolence may be made online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
To send flowers to Robert's family, please visit our floral store.