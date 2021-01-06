Robert Franklin Lancaster

Robert F. (Blackie) Lancaster, 84, of Miami passed away peacefully in his home at 8am Saturday, January, 2, 2021.
He was born September 29, 1936 in Kennett, Missouri to the late Homer and Pearl Lancaster. On November 20, 1957 he married the love of his life, Dixie S. Milligan, who survives.
He had retired from Kokomo Sanitary Pottery where he was employed for 47 years and fondly known as Trigger.
Blackie was well known for his laughter, and downright famous for his practical jokes. He had an adventurous nature; he loved amusement parks, exploring caves, and road trips to see his relatives.
Above all else, he loved his family. He had wanted a dozen kids and rarely left the house without a van full of them, having “adopted” his nieces, nephews, and half the neighborhood. He spent much of his time creating life-long memories with those around him. He is deeply loved and greatly missed. Blackie is survived by his wife, Dixie; their four children, Dana Kling, Marisa (Steve) Hewitt, Robert (Denise) Lancaster, and Shonda (Randy) Machado; 11 grandchildren, Jim (Christy) Kling, Tishelle (Jim) Heckman, Elliott (Courtney) Kling, Josh Hewitt, Tiffany (Dave) Salvagnini, Tara (Aaron) Cooper, Andrew (Savannah) Lancaster, Shaina (Aaron) Creech, Deborah (Jake) Tritt, Tommie Jo Machado, and Shaylenne Machado; 16 great grandchildren, J.T., Christopher, and Katie Kling, Cameron Harris, McKenna and Marlee Kling, Faith and Kendall Hewitt, David and Dawson Salvagnini, Christopher and Annabelle Lancaster, Jareth Lancaster, and Alistir, Atticus, and Azula Tritt; along with many cherished nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his sisters, Gladys Rainwater and Josephine Jansen; his brother, Lee (Rick) Lancaster; along with several nieces and nephews.
The family will hold a celebration of life at a later date.