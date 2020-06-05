Robert Francis Mugg

Robert “Bob” Frances Mugg, 85, passed away June 4, 2020 at Kokomo Place. He was born in Kokomo on March 13, 1935 to Ralph R. and Cordelia (Poole) Mugg. He graduated from Sharpsville High School in 1955. On November 10, 1961 he married Ruth Ann Critchey at St. Andrews Episcopal Church who passed away November 2,2001.
Bob married Linda Phipps on April 24, 2004 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, who survives. Survivors also include sisters; Ann Poe and Phyllis Dye both of Kokomo, stepdaughters; Debra (Doug) Murri, Patricia Rosa, Anita (Gary) Onorato and Rebecca (Jim) Carter, 21 step grandchildren, 26 step great grandchildren and serveral nieces & nephews who he loved very much. Bob is preceded in death by both parents, his first wife, sisters; Janice Smith, Juanita Bowen and Edie Robertson.
Bob was an avid longtime fan of Kokomo Girls Basketball, an IU fan and enjoy golf, playing cards, bowling, and watching all sports on TV. He retired from Haynes International (Stellite) on March 31, 1999 after 38 years and 9 months.
Services for Bob will be held at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 332 Center Road, Kokomo, IN 46902 Monday June 8, 2020 11:00am with visitation beginning 9:00 until time of service at the church. Entombment will follow in Sunset Memory Gardens. Bishop Dennis Marler will officiate.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Missionary Fund through The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 332 Center Road, Kokomo, IN 46902. You may find Bob’s obituary at www.ellersmortuarywebster.com, where you may leave a message for the family.