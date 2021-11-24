Robert F. Siefers

Robert Franklin Siefers, 85 of Kokomo, passed away at Community Howard hospital on November 20, 2021. He was born to the late Levi and Lucile (Kanouse) Siefers on September 24, 1936 in Kokomo. He married Blanche Shaffer Siefers on June 10, 2006.
Bob was quite the handyman with household repairs, carpentry, and always said, "If you don't try to fix it, then you will not learn how." Bob started working in the grocery store at age 15 and by the time he retired, he was the store manager of National Food store for 45 years, with most of his time at the Kokomo Mall.
He enjoyed working at Kokomo's Wildcat Creek golf course as the landscaper. He loved family, vacations, square dancing, camping, hunting, fishing, and spending time with his kids and grandchildren as much as possible. Bob and Blanche attended the First Evangelical Presbyterian Church.
He is survived by his wife, Blanche; daughter, Connie Sue Siefers; three sons, Robert Lee Siefers, Casey Lynn Siefers, and Joel Siefers; step son, Gary (Lynn) Shaffer; step daughter, Debbie Douglass, two daughter-in-laws, Pam (Byers) Siefers and Deanna (Silvey) Siefers; grandchildren, Clint, Maggie, Charlie, and Connor, step grandchildren, Ryan (Bekah) Shaffer, Rodney (Megan) Shaffer, Nick Shaffer, John (Anita) Broz, Danny Henry, and Melinda (Mark) Roberts; and step great grandchildren, Jenna, Evan, Elias, Jesiah, Patrick, and Phillip Michael and several extended loving family members.
Preceding him in death is his first wife, Marilyn (Snyder) Siefers; and his brother and sisters.
Funeral services for Bob will be held on Friday, November 26, 2021 at First Evangelical Presbyterian Church at 11am with visitation prior from 9:30am to 11am. Pastor Jerry VanAuken will officiate. Burial will follow at Sunset Memory Garden cemetery.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.ellersmortuarywebster.com for the SIEFERS family.