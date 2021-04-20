Robert F. Holland Jr. “Bobe”, 68, of Kokomo, passed away at home surrounded by his family and loving pets on Friday, April 16, 2021 at 8:40am. He was born in Kokomo to Robert F. Holland Sr. and Mary Frances (White) Holland on November 5, 1952.
Robert graduated from Kokomo High school with the class of 1971. He began working at Chrysler in 1971. He worked for 35 years before retiring in 2006. Robert enjoyed fishing, loved old school music, (“Whip Appeal” was one of his favorites) and watching sports. He was an avid gardener with a green thumb and an amazingly, flavorful cook.
Surviving him are his four daughters; Jaumita Holland, Michelle Arrington (Osiris), Ranisha Holland, and Tracie Smith, beloved pups; Honey Bee and Sugar Bee, sisters; Cheryl Fowler (Ronald), Angela Reese, and Karla Holland, brother; Brent Holland, grandchildren; Sanae Geton, O’Nijah, O’Neia, O’Mirah, O’Mahdi, Da’Jawn Cannon, Dominique Holland, and DaMarius Holland, great grandchildren; Day’Maris Simms, Jordan Ferguson, Amour Holland, and Vivian Holland, and a host of nieces and nephews.
Preceding him in death are his parents, nephew; Michael Reese, and great nephew; Kaleb Fowler.
A Celebration of life for Robert will be held at Ellers Mortuary & Cremation Center at a later date.