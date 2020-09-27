Robert Eugene Tinder Jr., 58, passed away Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at St. Vincent hospital in Indianapolis. Robert was the son of Robert Eugene Tinder Sr., and Lucretia (Carpenter) Tinder, born on July 8, 1962, in Kokomo Indiana. He married Evelyn J. (Colvin) Tinder, and she survives.
Robert was a Kokomo High School graduate, and retired after 14 years, from Chrysler Corporation, as a line inspector. He also worked at CNHI Industrial as a technician, and he earned the title of Officiant Minister, through Christian Leadership institute. Robert was a vital role in marketing with Demascus Road Productions, and also the owner and operator of RETJ Ministries, where he hosted a Christian puppet ministry, and also the former owner of a Jani/King Franchise. Robert is survived by 4 sons; Brandon Tinder, Van Dyson, Jake Kenner, and LaMont Spears, 1 daughter; Vania Dyson, 9 grandchildren, 3 Sisters; Cynthia (Jeff Clarke) Tinder, Tina Granger, and Rhonda Chapman, Uncle; Sherman (Carolyn) Tinder, Aunt; Elizabeth Tinder, Nieces; Audrianna (Gerald) Holland, Tiffany Tinder, Andrea Granger, and Alicia Chapman, Nephew; Theodore Tinder, Andre Tinder, and Charles Tinder-Granger Jr. He was preceded in death by his parents, and sister, Valarie A. Tinder. There will be a time of visitation for Robert, on Saturday, October 3, 2020, from 11 AM until the time of service at 1 PM, at Ellers Mortuary Webster Chapel, 3400 South Webster Street, Kokomo. Pastor William Price will be officiating, and burial will follow at Crown Point Cemetery.
The funeral home requires facial masks and social distancing of six feet to be practiced. You may read Robert’s obituary at www.ellersmortuarywebster.com to leave the family an online condolence. Robert’s service will be streamed live at 1 pm, on Ellers Mortuary facebook page.