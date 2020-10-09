Robert Ellwood BUCK, 98, of Kokomo, Indiana passed away on Monday, October 5, 2020. He was born on November 26, 1921 in Ellwood City, PA and raised in Minneapolis, MN the son of Herman and Mary (Kronstedt) Buck. He was married to Bette (Swanson) Buck for 60 years who preceded him in death. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy.
Robert retired from Delco Electronics after 25 years of service. After retirement he enjoyed painting, photography, history and classical music.
Surviving relatives include his daughter, Sharon (Richard) Zitzmann of St. Louis, MO and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, parents, two brothers and four sisters.
Private arrangements are being provided by Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home. www.sunsetmemorygarden.com