Robert E. Sample

Robert "Bob" E. Sample, 74, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, April 1, 2021, at 4:14pm at Wellbrooke of Kokomo, surrounded by his loving family.
Robert was born October 31, 1946 in Kokomo, IN, to the late Glen (Barbara) Sample and Margaret (Paul) (Floyd) Benson who both preceded him in death. On September 16, 1966 he married Linda (Barron) Sample who survives in Bunker Hill, IN.
Robert graduated from Kokomo High School in 1964. While he was in high school he worked with his father at Clark Service Gas Station in Kokomo, putting in over forty hours a week. Shortly upon graduation on November 19, 1964 he went to work at Chrysler Transmission as a machinist. Robert worked at Chrysler for 48 years and finished his career in the Gage Crib. He was a member of the UAW 685.
A little known fact about Robert was he enlisted into the United States Army National Guard and was designated the Marksman M-14 Rifle decoration and after five years of service he was honorable discharged. Some of his hobbies included playing basketball at the Union Hall and many coworkers knew him as "Big Bob" or BR-549 (meaning Junior Samples). He was very entrenched into his daughters athletics and helped coach them during basketball and softball seasons. Bob enjoyed photography and watching various Westerns. He was a big fan of John Wayne and Clint Eastwood.
Robert was quite the handyman and helped all his children on various home renovations. He was a humble man and secretly took great pride in building his own home. Robert and his wife Linda enjoyed ballroom dancing for over eight years. He also enjoyed watching his grandchildren play football, basketball, baseball, volleyball, and softball. Robert truly cherished his wife Linda and loved his children and grandchildren dearly. Robert also always looked forward to the holidays and spending time with his family. It was no secret that Robert was a Coca-Cola man through and through! Robert is survived by his wife, Linda (Barron) Sample of Bunker Hill, IN, children, Shelley Renee Nasser of Carmel, IN, Carrie Lynn (Michael) Kill of Saint Marys, OH, Christi Nicole (Brian) Parsons of Kokomo, IN, grandchildren, Jeffrey Nasser of San Diego, CA, Nicole Nasser of Carmel, IN, Trevor (Danielle) Kill of Lima, OH, Mallory (Jared) Knous of Celina, OH, Laney Parsons of Kokomo, IN, great-granddaughter, Grace Anne of Lima, OH, step-mother, Barbara Sample of Kokomo, IN, siblings, Richard (Carol) Sample of Kokomo, IN, John (Debbie) Sample of Thomaston, GA, Sherry (Jeff) Lane of Kokomo, IN, April (Michael) Hawk of Sebree, KY, and sister-in-law, Billie Kay West of Kokomo, IN.
He is preceded in death by his sister Paula Adcock, brothers-in-law, Dan West and David Barron, father-in-law, Bill Barron and mother-in-law, Helen (Drake) Barron.
Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, April 8, 2021 at 2:00pm at Ellers Mortuary & Cremation Center, 3400 S. Webster Street, Kokomo, IN 46902. Pastor Johnny Sample to officiate the service. Burial will be in Albright Cemetery following the service. Visitation will be on Thursday, April 8, 2021 from 12:00pm to 2:00pm at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Kokomo Humane Society, 729 E Hoffer Street, Kokomo, IN 46902