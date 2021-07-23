Robert E. Roler

Rob went to the farm with Grandpa on July 19, 2021 where he can be at peace and finally get some rest. Rob was born on May 14, 1968 to Connie Johnson (Ft. Lauderdale, FL) and Ronald Roler (Monon, IN). He spent the majority of his childhood on the farm in Russiaville, Indiana.
Rob graduated from Western High School in 1986. He served in the Air Force from 1986 until 1992. He spent over 30 years as a public servant between Indian Heights, Taylor Township, and Harrison Township volunteer fire departments. He was also a career fireman at Fisher’s Fire Department for 22 years. He had just retired and was ready to take on life with no boundaries. He loved 4-H projects, sport shooting, and fishing any chance he got.
Rob is survived by his greatest accomplishments in life, his children, Shelby Roler (Whittaker) and Austin; his grandchildren, Emilynn Whittaker and Averie Whittaker; siblings, Deana Watson, Orlando, Florida, and Justin Johnson, Ft. Lauderdale, Florida; nieces, Camille Sloan, Kokomo, and Maya Watson, Orlando, Florida; great-niece, Alice Winegardner, Kokomo; and his dogs, Milo and Nala.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Donald Roler; grandmother, Irene Roler; grandfather, Robert Snyder; grandmother, Berdina Snyder; cousin, Justin “Cookie” Cook; and uncle, Paul Yager.
Funeral services will be held at 4 p.m. on Sunday, July 25, 2021, at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville, with Kerri Bittner officiating. Military honors will be provided by the United States Air Force and the Greentown American Legion. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers please make donations in memory of Rob to the Howard County 4-H extension. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.stoutandson.com.
To send flowers to Robert's family, please visit our floral store.