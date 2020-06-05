Robert E. Moran, 93, of Kokomo, passed away on Sunday, May 31, 2020 at Northwoods Village. He was born on April 9, 1927 in Kokomo to the late Diehl and Helen (Fisher) Moran. He was married to Eileen (Phipps) Moran, and she preceded him in death on January 5, 2020.
Robert graduated from Kokomo High School in 1944 and started working at Delco Radio as a Draftsman in product design for 43 years. It was the best and most interesting job in Delco and involved working with the greatest bunch of people you could hope for. A big thank you to all of you for making it such a wonderful experience. There was an interruption, when I was drafted and served in Germany with the First Division Band, First Chair Trumpet. Upon returning home, he married Eileen Phipps and after many years of marriage, they were blessed with a wonderful daughter, Carol. She was the sunshine of Robert's life, since the day she was born. Carol, in turn, blessed her father with five grandsons, Robert, Parker (Ally), Eric Mehlig, Chase (Becca), and Conner Lenon.
Speaking of blessings, the Man upstairs, has been especially good to Robert with extremely good health. Life was always interesting to Robert. He enjoyed flying, working with cameras, art, music, wood working, boats, and many other interests and hobbies. The only time Robert said he remembered being bored was during his time in the Army. He also met and enjoyed some super nice people along the way.
Preceded in death is his wife, Eileen; his parents; two brothers; and a sister.
Robert has chosen to be cremated with no services.