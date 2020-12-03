Robert Bruce Gabriel, 84, Kokomo, passed away at 10:53 am Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at Community Howard Regional Health in Kokomo. He was born September 20, 1936, in Kokomo, the son of the late Peter S. & Martha (Walker) Gabriel. On October 20, 1956, in Kokomo, he married Barbara Ann LaFollette who preceded him in death on May 2, 2014.
Robert was a 1954 graduate of Kokomo High School. He served with the Indiana National Guard for 2 years. He retired from Continental Steel after 29 years of service and then retired from Hewitt Molding after 18 years of service. He was a member of the Sunshine Club and St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church. He was an avid fan of Chicago Cubs, Indiana University and Notre Dame. He also enjoyed fishing, tending his yard and spending time with his family.
Robert is survived by his children, Mike (Patti) Gabriel, Kokomo, Cheryl (Matt) Boytim, Kokomo, Jim (Karen) Gabriel, Shelbyville, Kentucky and Christi (Jeff) McClure; grandchildren, Cami (Justin) Sparks, Annie (Ryan) Sanders, Kimberlee Gabriel, Jacob (Shelby) Gabriel, Nicole (Michael) Krebs, Joshua Bolinger, Scott (Katie) Bolinger; great-grandchildren, Alyssa, Isabella and Hailey Sparks, Kendall and Riley Gabriel, Avery and Caroline Krebs; sister-in-law, Judy (Bob) McAninch, Sebring, Florida, along with several nieces and nephews; and beloved cat, Jackie.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Barbara; 1 brother; and 4 sisters.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 am Saturday, December 5, 2020, at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 3155 S. 200 W., Kokomo, with Rev. Fr. Chris Shocklee the celebrant. Burial will follow in Albright Cemetery. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 4-7 pm Friday, at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo. Memorial contributions may be made in Robert’s memory to the Monastery of the Poor Clares or St. Vincent DePaul. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
