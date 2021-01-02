Robert “Bob” W. Mickelson, 79, Kokomo, passed away at 9:13 a.m. on Wednesday, December 30, 2020, at his home. He was born July 4, 1941, in Kokomo, to Elmer Wayne and Dorothy (Mills) Mickelson. On August 10, 1962, he married Linda S. Hiatt, in Kokomo, and she survives.
Bob graduated from Kokomo High School in 1959. He worked as an electrician for over 31 years at Delco Electronics before retiring in 1993. He enjoyed tinkering in his shop at home, especially welding and woodworking, and he loved fixing things for his family and friends. He was a wealth of information and could make anything and solve any problem. Family meant everything to Bob, and he loved them beyond words.
In addition to his wife, Linda Mickelson, survivors include his children, Michelle Miller and Shawn (Christine) Mickelson; grandchildren, Matthew (Meagan) Miller, Sarah (James) Torres, Emily Miller, Kate Mickelson and Mary Mickelson; great-grandchild, Braxton Miller; siblings, Ron (Kay) Mickelson, Connie Jumper and Rich (Beverly) Mickelson; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Friends are invited to visit with the family from Noon to 2 p.m. on Saturday, January 9, 2021, at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Rd., Kokomo. Private funeral services will be held. The service will be available to watch via webcast. A link will be available at the bottom of his obituary page at www.shirleyandstout.com beginning at 2 p.m. on Saturday, January 9, 2021. Burial will take place in Albright Cemetery. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
To send flowers to Robert "Bob" W. Mickelson's family, please visit our floral store.