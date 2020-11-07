Robert "Bob" Talbert, 91, passed away peacefully Friday, October 23, 2020, 10:21 a.m. at his home in Dearborn, Michigan.
Bob was born to Russell Hanley Talbert and Nellie Mae Landrum Talbert in Greentown, Indiana, a home that was never far from his heart. He graduated from Greentown High School in 1947. He served in the 11th Airborne Division of Paratroopers in Japan during the WWII Occupational Forces. While in Japan, he attended Hokkaido University in Sapporo taking Journalism. He was also a news correspondent in WWII which gave him wonderful opportunities to meet and interview many outstanding people like Helen Keller, Harry Truman, and General Douglas MacArthur.
After Bob’s service in WWII he came home to Indiana and began working in the electrical field with his father and brothers in the IBEW Local #873. He later became the General Manager of the Local. With his innate curiosity and pursuit of learning, he took law classes to expand his personal and business knowledge. In 1965 he continued his career in Management, transferring to Michigan with NECA (National Electrical Contractors Association) and retired as Vice President of the Michigan Chapter in 1993. Bob was also a 32nd Degree Freemason and Shriner.
Bob is survived by daughters, Rebecca Talbert, Dearborn, MI and her sons, Robert Chad Talbert and wife Emi, Los Angeles, CA and Russell Cody Talbert, Dearborn, MI; Abbe Talbert, Kokomo, IN, and former spouse and mother of his children, Betty Talbert, Dearborn, MI. Also surviving are sisters, Nancy Ferency, Natalie Smith, and brother, Kenneth (Annie) Talbert, sister-in-law Phyllis Talbert (Max), and many cherished nieces, nephews, true friends, and special canine friend, Watson.
Preceding Bob in death were his parents, brothers Floyd Merrill Talbert, Max Edward Talbert, and Rex Eugene Talbert; also, his beloved daughter, Amy Marie Talbert.
Dad enjoyed music, reading, the beauty of Nature, and had an insatiable thirst for knowledge. He had a wonderful sense of humor and a deep love and respect for God, family, and Country. Words cannot express how much he has influenced our lives, how much we love him and will miss him until we meet again. He will remain in our hearts each day and his wisdom will continue to guide us throughout our own journey Home. How grateful we are to have had him in our lives — a man who made you feel loved and accepted from the first hello.
As per Dad’s request, there will be no funeral services. He chose to be cremated and will be buried in Greenlawn Cemetery, Greentown, IN at a private family gathering.
