Robert “Bob” Robertson, 87, Kokomo, passed away at 2 pm Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at his home. He was born May 7, 1932 to Leonard and Marie Robertson in Russiaville. On December 31, 1958, he married Helen Etchason, and she survives.
In addition to his wife Helen, Bob is survived by his children, Ed (Shirley) Robertson, Jane Robertson, and Anita Robertson, all of Kokomo; sister, Janet Flowers, Arizona; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and cousins.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Wayne Robertson; and one grandchild.
A private family entombment will take place at Kokomo Memorial Park. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.stoutandson.com.
