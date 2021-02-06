Robert “Bob” Ray Taylor, 64, Russiaville, passed away at 5:58 pm Thursday, February 4, 2021, at Ascension St. Vincent Hospital in Kokomo. He was born October 14, 1956, to the late Carroll and Loleta (King) Taylor in Pryor, OK. On June 8, 1975, he married Debra Farlow, and she survives.
Bob was a graduate of Kokomo High School. He was the owner and operator of Farlow’s Orchard for 46 years. Bob was a member of the Indiana Horticulture Congress, New London Masonic Lodge, and attended Abundant Life Church. Bob loved being outdoors.
In addition to his wife Debbie, Bob is survived by his number one son, J.R. Taylor; siblings; Juanita (Terry) Clark, Danny (Diane) Taylor, and Regina McFarland; sister-in-law, Barbara Farlow-East; along with many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, brother-in-law, George McFarland; and in-laws, Joe and Annabell Farlow.
Funeral services will be held at 11 am Wednesday, February 10, 2021, at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville, with Pastor Jason Grant, Pastor Drew Frawley, and Pastor Erwin Early officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Memory Gardens. Masonic Rites will take place Wednesday at 11 am, offered by the New London Masonic Lodge. Friends may visit with the family 4-8 pm Tuesday, February 9, 2021, at the funeral home. Masks will be required to attend the funeral service and visitation. Memorial contributions may be made to the Russiaville Ambulance Service in Bob’s memory. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.stoutandson.com.
