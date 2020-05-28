Robert “Bob” Marion Green, 85, Russiaville, passed away at 5:13 a.m. Monday, May 25, 2020, at Community Howard Regional Health in Kokomo. Bob was born Nov. 19, 1934, to the late Frank and Reve Jane (Snell) Green in Clinton County, Indiana. On July 17, 1954, at Moran Methodist Church, he married Norma Dolby, who preceded him in death on Jan. 28, 2007.
Bob was a 1952 graduate of Forest High School. He later earned his night school certificate in welding. On March 27, 1992, he retired from Haynes International after 30 years of service. Bob attended Chapel Hill Church and was a member of the Circle City Corvair Club in Indianapolis. He was a member of the Gold Wing Road Riders Association, Chapter J, for many years. He enjoyed spending many winters in Florida with his wife, Norma, then later on with his dog, Stanley. His passion was riding his motorcycle and going to car shows with his Corvairs.
Bob is survived by his children, Richard (Linda) Green, Flora, Sharon (Jeff) Smith, and Marilyn (Todd) Dillman of Russiaville; brother, Jerry (Sherry) Green, Frankfort; and grandchildren, William (Jennifer) Green, Samantha Green, Cheryl Green, Brent (Amy) Smith, Jeremy (Ashley) Van Briggle, Kindra (Chris) Kline, Adam (Tara) Dillman, Jenna (Derek) Lawhead, and Andy (Brandi) Dillman; and 12 great-grandchildren.
In addition to his wife, Norma, Bob was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Janice.
Funeral services for Bob will be at 11 a.m. Friday, May 29, 2020, at Stout and Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville, with Pastor Steve Allen officiating. Entombment will follow at Sunset Memory Gardens. Friends are invited to visit with the family 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 28, 2020, at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made in Bob’s memory to Western Buddy Bags or the Alzheimer’s Association. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.stoutandson.com.
