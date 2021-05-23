Robert “Bob” F. Halton Jr., 90, Kokomo, passed away Monday May 17, 2021. He was born in Altoona, PA on July 18, 1930 to Robert Francis Halton Sr. and Mary Dorthea (Burket) Halton. On February 2, 1951, he married Norma C. Wakefield in Altoona, PA. She preceded him in death on July 28, 2019.
Robert served in the United States Air Force from 1947 to 1966. He achieved the rank of Master Sargent and was awarded the Purple Heart when he was shot while serving as a helicopter medic during the Vietnam War. Robert was stationed many places while on the Mainland including Cheyenne, WY, Guam, and the Phillipines. He worked at Delco Electronics as a group leader at the main plant and plant 7 until his retirement.
Robert loved spending time with his family, especially his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He enjoyed gardening, yard work, and hosting cook outs. He cherished watching his grandchildren open gifts on Christmas Eve. Robert liked all his pets, but Mickey was his favorite. He was a long-time member of the Indian Heights Volunteer Fire Department and served as chief. He was a past member of South Downs Wesleyan Methodist Church and later attended Hope Church. Robert was a loving husband and wonderful dad and granddad.
Robert is survived by his children, Rae (Jon) Weaver, Karen (Greg) Little, Nancy Halton, David Halton, and B.J. Bentzler; sister, Nancy (Robert) Duryea; grandchildren, Ryan Weaver, April Weaver, Kevin (Brittiny) Weaver, Jason Little, Daniel Little, Tiffany (Josh) Fulkerson, Seth Halton, Leah Beyelia, Phyllis Halton, Joshua (Amy) Halton, Cassie (Kevin) Shelly, Shane Halton, Christopher (Santagesha) Halton, Olivia (Colin) Shuler; and 20 great-grandchildren.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Norma; son, Robert N. Halton; and grandson, Sean Weaver.
The family has requested masks to be worn for those attending the visitation and funeral service.
Funeral service will be held at 1 pm on Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville, with Pastor Joshua Fennell officiating. Entombment will follow in Sunset Memory Garden Mausoleum. Military honors will be provided by the United States Air Force and Kokomo VFW Military Rites Team. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 11 am to 1 pm on Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Robert’s memory to the American Diabetes Association. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.stoutandson.com.
