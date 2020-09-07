Robert B. “Bob” Williams, age 74 of Tipton died at 10:33 a.m. on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at IU Health North Hospital in Carmel. He was born in Crawfordsville on August 13, 1946 to William V. Williams & Emily C. (Esra) Williams Voorhees McClure. He was preceded in death by his parents and step-father of 35 years, Jack Voorhees. Bob married Donna Vaught on July 1, 1966 and they had recently celebrated 54 years of marriage.

Bob worked in the insurance field for over 40 years at several agencies, retiring in 2011 as an Adjustor at Indiana Insurance. He was a graduate of Crawfordsville High School, Class of 1964 and he then graduated from Casper College with an Associate’s Degree in 1966. Bob served on the Tipton Community School Board from 1984-1988 and was a past-president. He was also a member of the Indiana School Board Association and former member of the Tipton Elks Lodge. He was also a former officer in the Tipton Little League.

Bob belonged to the Tipton Golf Association and the Lafayette Adjusters Association where he was a past-president. He was honored to be inducted into the Montgomery County Hall of Fame and also the Crawfordsville Athletic Hall of Fame. He enjoyed watching IU Basketball and playing golf, but his most favorite time was being with his grandchildren and watching their activities.

Survivors besides his wife Donna include his daughter and two sons, Kimberly Lodge and husband Mark, Carmel, Kelly Williams and wife Betsy, Paradise Valley, Arizona and KJ Williams and wife Marcy, Westfield; one brother, Bill Williams and wife Judy, Crawfordsville; two step-sisters, Janet Bartlett and husband Merlin, Destin, Florida and Betty Ann Harvey and husband Dale, Texas; three special brothers-in-law, Mike Vaught and wife Jackie, Crawfordsville, Don Vaught and wife Susan, Jamestown and Gary Vaught and wife Dawn, Tyler, Texas.

Bob is also survived by five grandchildren, Alexa Williams, Savannah Williams, Mallory Williams, Kellen Williams and Peyton Williams; numerous nieces and nephews.

A memorial service for Bob will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 10 at Young-Nichols Funeral Home. Bob’s family will greet friends from 5:00 p.m. Thursday until the time of the service.

Wearing of masks and social distancing is required and Young-Nichols Funeral Home will provide you a mask if you do not have one.

The memorial service will be live-streamed and taped and everyone is invited to watch the service on Thursday (or later) by following the link on Bob’s obituary page at www.young-nichols.com where condolences for the family may also be left.

Memorial donations may be made to the Boys & Girls Club of Tipton County, 341 W. Jefferson Street, Tipton, Indiana, 46072 or St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee, 38105.