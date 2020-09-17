Robert Arthur Mitchell

INDIANAPOLIS, Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Heritage Group (THG) announced today that Kip A. Frey, its Executive Vice President for New Ventures, has been named to the Global Corporate Venturing (GCV) Powerlist 2020. Published annually, the Powerlist recognizes the world's top 100 leaders of in-house venture capital groups, drawn from a universe of more than 2,000 corporations that invest in innovative start-ups as part of their corporate strategies.