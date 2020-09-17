Robert Arthur Mitchell, 88, Kokomo, passed away at 9:52 a.m. Thursday, September 3, 2020, at home. He was born August 26, 1932, in Columbus, IN, to Robert R. and Marie F. (Rich) Mitchell. On June 19, 1981, he married Beverly J. Clark, who preceded him in death on October 3, 2017.
Robert graduated from Anderson High School in 1952. He retired as a policeman from the Anderson Police Department after 20 years of service. Robert enjoyed woodworking. He was a lifetime member of the Fraternal Order of Police and a lifetime Mason.
Survivors include his children, Randy Mitchell, Roy (Tammy) Mitchell, James Mitchell, Theresa Young; sister, Anna Owen, Fort Myers, FL; 11 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; 3 nieces; 1 nephew; and his beloved dog Molly.
In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents; and daughter-in-law, Peggy Mitchell.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, September 21, 2020, at Anderson Memorial Park Cemetery, 6805 Doctor M.L.K Jr Blvd, Anderson, IN 46013, with Chaplain Don Billey officiating. A Masonic service will be held at the graveside as well. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.stoutandson.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Stout & Son Funeral Home in Russiaville.
