Robert Andrew McNally, 87, of Sharpsville, IN passed away on Thursday, October 22, 2020. He was born on October 3, 1933 to Richard L. and Mary Bell (Blake) McNally in Kokomo, IN. Robert married the love of his life Carole Ann on July 4, 1971, she preceded in him death. Robert worked at General Motors for many years before retiring. His hobbies including doing upholstery and making jewelry. He was a member Beulah Land Church in Sharpsville where he was a Deacon and was also a Mason. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; brother, Richard; and son Ronnie Curtis McNally.
Robert is survived by his children, Marcia L. (Mark) Summers, Robert C. McNally, Randy D. (Sally) McNally, Karen S. (Mark) Cooper, Ruth Marie McNally and R. Steve (fiancé Heather) McNally; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Service will remain private. Online condolences may be left at Sunsetmemorygarden.com.