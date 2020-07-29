Rita K. (Fearnow) Herron

Rita K. Herron, 75, Kokomo, passed away at 7:57 pm Friday, July 24, 2020, at her home. She was born October 7, 1944, to Ralph and Rosella (Henry) Fearnow Sr. in Clinton County. She married Jim Herron, who preceded her in death in 2016.
Rita was a 1962 graduate of Clinton Central High School. She retired from Chrysler in 2004 after more than 25 years of service. She attended West Point Christian Church. Rita enjoyed gardening and watching the Game Show Network.
Rita is survived by her son, Jeff Cheek; sisters, Charlotte Banner and Diane (Kenny) Hill; grandchildren, Kayla (David) Noble, Brittany (Matt) Speaks, Kim Cheek, Nicole Cheek and Evan Cheek; and 10 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband Jim, Rita was preceded in death by her parents; son, Jason Cheek; 9 brothers and sisters; and the father of her children, E.M. Cheek Jr.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 am Friday, July 31, 2020, at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville, with Pastor Jacqueline Shaw officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Memory Garden Cemetery. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 4-8 pm Thursday, at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made in Rita’s memory to the American Diabetes Association. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.stoutandson.com.
