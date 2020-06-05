Rita Joan (Foreman) Johns

Rita Joan Johns, 89, of Kokomo, passed away at 7:03 p.m. Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at Wellbrooke of Kokomo. She was born November 17, 1930 in Detroit, MI to Wayne and Reba (McAnally) Foreman.
Rita retired from Delco Electronics with several years’ service. She enjoyed doing all kinds of crafts, painting and gardening.
Surviving family include her children, Shelia (Kerry) Collins; Max (Anita) Long; Mark (Marcie) Long; Mike Long and step sons, Rick (Beth) Johns and Randy (Trish) Johns. Surviving grandchildren include, Alisha (Nick) Parrott, Tristan (Daniel) Clouthier, Jamie (James Rogers) Long, Katherine Ulerick, Kipp (Ashley) Long;, Evan (Megan) Long, Libby (Ronald) Maxwell, Fawn (Kristoffer Shillings) Boucher, Freedom Russell; Step Grand: Kristopher Johns, Ryan Johns, Robert Hoffman, Charlie Hoffman, April Johns, Alisha Hoffman, Randall Johns Jr. Rita was blessed to have 20 great grandchildren and 5 great great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, two daughters, Carol and Kathy Long, infant twin boys, and one grandson, Klayton Long and one granddaughter, Jessika Catt.
Private services will be held Sunday, June 7, 2020 at Murray Weaver Funeral Home, 401 S. California St., Galveston, IN 46932 with Pastor Norm Snyder officiating. Burial will follow at Galveston Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be given to the Alzheimer’s Research Foundation. Murray Weaver Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. www.murrayweaverfuneralhome.com
