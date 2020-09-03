Rita Jo (Edwards) Cooper, 63 of Tipton died Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at Ascension St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis. She was born in Tipton on December 25, 1956, a Christmas Gift to her parents John P. and Katherine L. (Gibson) Edwards. On October 19, 1985 she married Timothy W. Cooper and he survives.

Rita worked at Tipton Nursing Home where she cared for the residents’ laundry. In the fall she was able to work alongside her parents at Adler Seeds, helping with the harvest, and later in life she was often seen driving through town delivering flowers for Bouquet Barn.

Rita was a member of the First Baptist Church in Tipton and enjoyed helping with the Bible School. She was a graduate of Tipton High School in the Class of 1975. Her hobbies and interests include sewing, making greeting cards and being in the kitchen baking.

She is survived by her husband Tim, step son Tony Cooper of Tipton, a sister Linda Stacy and husband Charles of Tipton, and several nieces and nephews she loved dearly.

Preceding Rita in death were her parents and a sister, Rebecca Nelsen.

Funeral services will be at 12:00 noon on Friday, September 4 at the First Baptist Church in Tipton with Pastor Randy Carlisle presiding. Visitation will be at the church Friday from 10:00 a.m. until service time at Noon. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Tipton.

Wearing of masks and social distancing is required in the church and Young-Nichols Funeral Home will provide you a mask if you do not have one.

The funeral and graveside service will be taped and everyone is invited to watch the funeral later Friday by following the link on Rita’s obituary page at www.young-nichols.com where condolences for the family may also be left.

Memorial donations may be made to the First Baptist Church, 400 Oak Street Tipton, Indiana, 46072.

Young-Nichols Funeral Home is assisting the Cooper family with funeral arrangements.