Rita E. Goebel, 89 of Tipton died at 2:50 p.m. on Thursday, February 11, 2021 at Riverview Health in Noblesville. She was born in Galveston, Texas on September 22, 1931 to Ralph A. & Mary Ellen (Perussina) Brouillard. On December 27, 1973 she married James B. Schmidt III and he preceded her in death on January 29, 1983. After the death of James, Rita married Joe E. Goebel on July 8, 1988 and he also preceded her in death on January 23, 2010.
Rita moved from Galveston to Tipton in July of 2010. Prior to moving she was a secretary for University of Texas, Medical Branch in Galveston, retiring from there in 1985. While living in Texas she was a long time member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Texas City. After moving to Tipton, Rita continued her faith and became a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Tipton.
She is survived by three children, Kenneth R. Ehman and wife Debbie, Timothy W. Ehman and companion Pam, Gary Brent Ehman and wife Lindsey; three step-children, John A. Schmidt, Mike Goebel and wife Gaye, J.B. Schmidt IV and wife Claudie. Rita is also survived by two brothers, A.J. Brouillard and wife Pat and N. Glenn Brouillard.
Other survivors include her 13 grandchildren, Aleah Long, Brianna McDonough, Jeff Ehman, Brick Ehman, Jordan Ehman, Stasha Babcock, Summer Norred, Jamie Compas, Dana Auden, Lauren Schmidt, Tara Schmidt, Jamie Schmidt, and Courtney Schmidt; two sisters-in-law, Ruby Brouillard and Helen Brouillard; several great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by two brothers, Ralph A Brouillard, Jr. and T.H. Brouillard; one sister-in-law, Niki Brouillard; one daughter-in-law Gigi Schmidt, and her former husband Teddy R. Ehman, the father of her sons.
Rita’s wish was to be cremated. She will be buried at St. John’s Catholic Cemetery in Tipton with a private family service at the cemetery. Young-Nichols Funeral Home is assisting the Goebel family with arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 335 Mill Street, Tipton, Indiana 46072 or the Encore Center, 900 E Jefferson St #A, Tipton, Indiana, 46072.