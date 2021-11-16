Riley James Craig suddenly passed into the arms of God on October 31, 2021, at his residence in Kokomo, Indiana. Born June 21, 1988, in Munster Indiana, he was raised by foster parents: Babette J. and Donald Littlefield from age 1 to 5 in Valparaiso, Indiana. He married Stephanie Nicole Tinder on September 7, 2017.
Adopted at age 5 ½ by Colleen Moore-Craig and Colin Craig, he attended Northwestern School Corp. and both First Church of God and Shiloh United Methodist. Riley was active in youth baseball, soccer, Boy Scouts, and church activities. Four Wheelers and Dune Buggies were his hobbies of adventure and he journeyed to Michigan several times to ride the Silver Lake sand dunes and other forest trails. He completed Basic Training for the Army in Fort Knox, Kentucky and followed that with heavy truck maintenance and tank retrieval training in Maryland. He had worked for Wabash National, Landscape Supply in Hobart, Indiana Packers, Snavely Mfg., and several roofing contractors and remodelers. Riley was very intelligent with a charming personality and a heart for children and pets, including his pet rabbit “Bambi Nicole”. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
Riley is survived by his wife, Stephanie Nicole (Tinder) Craig, and all parents; his sister Megan J. Craig, brother Ryan G. Craig, his foster brother Ian Littlefield, foster sister Pamela Schramke; birth siblings Kimberly, Nick, Alvin, Brad Paulauski, Jennifer Paulauski Scobey, Christine Paulauski Kirkland, and Cami Tabor and 16 nieces and nephews on his biological mother’s side, Kathleen Porter Paulauski Tabor. On the biological father’s side, he is survived by siblings Kristen Hunt, Nickell Suppe, Jessica Lampshire, and by five nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his biological father, Roger Hunt.
A funeral service celebrating Riley’s life will be held at 3:00 pm Sunday November 7, 2021, at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, with Pastor Jason Grant officiating. Friends may visit with the family from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm on Sunday at the funeral home. Memorial donation’s may be made to The Valley of Grace, valleyofgrace.life. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.