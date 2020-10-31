Ricky Phillip Eltzeroth

On Wednesday evening, October 28, 2020 this world became a little dimmer as Rick Eltzeroth was led home to spend eternity with Jesus. Rick passed away peacefully at St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis. He entered this world on August 21, 1944 and given to his proud parents, Thelma (Newlin) Eltzeroth Koon and Robert (Bob) Eltzeroth when he was born at home in West Middleton, Indiana.
Rick met the love of his earthly life, Sherry Coning on March 18, 1962 and it was love at first sight for both of them. They were united in Holy Matrimony on July 25, 1964 and spent 56 years on their honeymoon.
Rick graduated from Western High School in 1962 and was a recipient of the John Philip Sousa award while a member of the Band. He also participated in many clubs in school and was a member of the Yearbook Staff and Robed Choir. He thoroughly enjoyed being with his many friends, especially Gene Carter, whom has been the best friend he could have ever asked for.
As a proud American, Rick enlisted into the Army National Guard and was sent to Fort Knox, KY and then to Fort Sill, Oklahoma where he had great times driving Jeeps up and down the steep hills which he loved telling us stories about. While serving his country, he was proud of his accomplishment of being recognized as a Sharpshooter and that led to his enjoyment of shooting Skeet with his son.
When Rick was Honorably Discharged in 1971 he began his working career at Chrysler Transmission Plant. After many years of service at Chrysler he began training as a Certified Electrician at Delco Electronics Plant. Rick was a very skilled and valuable member of his team. He worked in various departments with the Kokomo location and built many lasting friendships. When Rick retired in 2006, he then went to work for North Woods Commons as the Maintenance Supervisor and received the Quest for Excellence award in 2009.
Rick loved the Lord, Jesus Christ and loved to talk about the Bible with his daughter and family. He was highly respected and a mentor to so many in the community. He firmly believed on a hands on teaching method and was very patient as he shared his vast knowledge of skills. He was a man that could build and fix anything and had a gift of landscape design. He and Sherry build three homes and they loved working together in their yards building their own versions of the “Garden of Eden’s” here on this earth. Family was always his first priority and he was the best husband, father and grandfather. Surviving Rick is his wife Sherri of 56 years, son, Brian Eltzeroth (Sally), daughter Shelli Layman (Sam), grandchildren, Ashley Layman, Michael Layman, Nathan Layman, Amanda Eltzeroth, Mitchell Eltzeroth, Sister, Bobbi Rusk, Sister-in-Law, Carol Binkley, Brothers-in-Law’s, Joe Coning (Iffiat), Jim Coning (Glenda) and 11 Nieces and Nephews.
Preceding him in death is his mother, Thelma and Step Father Biard Koon, Father, Robert and Step Mother Willowdean Eltzeroth, Mother-in-Law, Dorthy Binkley, Father-in-Law, Max Binkley, Brother’s-in-Law’s Jack Rusk and Jay Binkley. Rick’s Celebration of Life will take place at Ellers Mortuary & Cremation Center 3400 South Webster Street, Kokomo, IN 46902 on Sunday, November 1, 2020 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. with family visitation at 3:00 p.m. Masonic rites service will be Sunday at 7:00 PM at the funeral home. Funeral services will be on Monday, November 2, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Ellers Mortuary with Pastor Keith Tredway officiating. Burial will follow at New London Cemetery with Military Honors presented by the Kokomo VFW and the U.S Army.