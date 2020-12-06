Ricky Kelley

Ricky (Rick) Kelley, 68, passed away from pancreatic cancer and joined his Lord and Savior on Thursday, December 3rd. He was born to the late Howard D. and Wilma Jean (Ettenburn) Kelley in Kokomo. He was married to Lois (Hancock) Kelley. She was the love of his life and they were married for 50 years. They had one daughter, Lisa Kelley Cook (Wade). He served his country in the United States Army, retired from GM after 30 years and went on to manage the Eagles Bowling Center in Kokomo. Rick also had two grandsons, Brandon (Skylar) Cook and Jeren Cook. Rick has three siblings, Carol Gabbard, Howard (Butch) Kelley Jr (Cindy) and Debra Ennis. He had a host of nieces and nephews.
Rick was a relatively quiet man with a witty sense of humor. He loved teasing his grandsons. Rick enjoyed golfing, fishing, gardening, and cooking for his family. He was also an avid IU fan. Rick was also a very accomplished bowler and was inducted into Kokomo’s Bowling Hall of Fame. Rick was a dedicated, loving husband and father. He was also a beloved brother, uncle, grandfather, and friend to so many. Rick fought hard and loved hard with everything he had until the very end. Please come join us in the celebration of life for our special loved one as he is now on his final journey home.
Rick is preceded in death by his parents and two nephews, Tony and David Kelley.
Services for Ricky are scheduled for 3pm on Monday, December 7 at Ellers Mortuary Webster St Chapel, with Pastor Steve Branstutter officiating. Friends and family may gather for a time of visitation from 1-3pm, also at the mortuary. Facial masks will be required and social distancing of 6 feet will be practiced. Ricky will be laid to rest at Sunset Memory Garden Cemetery.
Monetary donations and flowers are greatly appreciated.