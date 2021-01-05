Rickie Lester Stafford, 73, Kokomo, passed away 7:41pm, Friday, January 1, 2021 at his residence. He was born in Elwood on June 2, 1947. He married Robin Holmes on December 20, 1975, and she survives.
Rickie was a graduate of Northwestern High School and earned Associate Degrees from Ivy Tech. He served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He worked at General Motors in Electronics until his retirement in 1988. He then had numerous jobs to fill his time including Miami County Prison and Meiers. Rickie was a hardworking man, and when he wasn’t at work, he was home with his family spending time with his family. He enjoyed reading and watching Colts football; but his passion was making memories with his wife, sons, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Along with his wife of 45 years, Rickie is survived by his sons, Derrick (Michelle) Stafford, Chad Stafford, Christopher Stafford; sister, Vondie Stafford; niece, Lesile (Martie) Clan; great niece, Emily; seven grandchildren; and three great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Lois (Green) Stafford; sister, Londie Snow; and a grandchild.
There are no services planned. Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory are assisting the family with arrangements. Messages of condolence may be left at www.shirleyandstout.com.
To send flowers to Rickie's family, please visit our floral store.