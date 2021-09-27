Rick was born to Odell A. and Nettie G. (Combs) Evans on September 26, 1958, at St. Joseph Hospital in Kokomo, Indiana. He married the love of his life, Tammy, on August 12, 2006.
Rick was a heavy equipment mechanic and manager for most of his life. He enjoyed riding his Harleys and driving his Corvettes, working in his shop, wheeling and dealing, and spending time with his family and friends. He was a man of many talents and enjoyed helping others with his knowledge and skill.
He is survived by his mother, Nettie Evans, his wife, Tammy, his sons Rickey O. Evans Jr. (Jennifer), Billy S. Sedam, Jimmy M. Sedam (Liv), his brothers, Roger D. Evans (Linda) & James Evans, his sister, Vickie Jackson (Kenny), his nephews, Roger Evans Jr., Bradley Evans (Trina), Nathan Evans (Hayley), Matthew Conwell, his nieces, Amanda Handley, Tabitha Jackson, Delissa Richards (Ashley) & Kortni Barrett, his three grandchildren, and a future little Sedam coming in January.
He is preceded in death by his father, grandparents, four uncles, twelve aunts, and three nephews.
A special thanks to Rick’s niece Kortni and Southern Care Hospice for the assistance and comfort they provided during Rick’s final days, and to Dr. Leagre & Dr. Shultz along with the entire medical staff and team at St. Vincent’s for all their kindness and effort in his treatment and care.
There will be a time of visitation for Rick on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 from 11:00 AM until the time of the funeral service at 2:00 PM, at Jesus Apostolic Faith Church, 408 East Jackson Street, Galveston, IN 46932. Brother Jeff Hail will be officiating. Burial will take place at Galveston Cemetery at a later date.