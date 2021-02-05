Rickey Joe Miller, 67, Kokomo, passed away at 7:05 am Thursday, February 4, 2021, at St. Vincent Hospital in Kokomo. He was born June 8, 1953, in Logansport, IN, the son of the late Jimmie L. & Peggy L. (Barnard) Miller. On August 26, 1977, in Kokomo, he married Cynthia D. Carter who survives.
Rickey was a 1971 graduate of Carroll High School. He had previously owned and operated his own brick masonry company. Rickey worked for Bergstrom’s and was a member of the International Union of Bricklayers & Allied Craft Workers Union. He enjoyed fishing, mushroom hunting, trips to Las Vegas and NASCAR.
Along with his wife, Cynthia, Rickey is also survived by his children, Taunya (Floyd) Steel, Jimmy (Sarah) Miller and Rickey (Melissa) Miller; grandchildren, Logan Miller, Connor Barlow, Kourtnie Shuck, Raven Miller, Mason Miller, Trey Miller, Abel Miller and Maverick Miller, along with several great-grandchildren; sister, Janice (Kevin) Harness; niece, Marissa Libka; and nephew, Zack Harness.
Rickey was preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm Monday, February 8, 2021, at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo, with Pastor Bobby Estel officiating. Friends are invited to visit with the family from Noon until time of service on Monday at the funeral home. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
