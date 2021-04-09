Rick L. Gifford, 74, Kokomo, passed away at 2:30 am Thursday, April 8, 2021, at his home. He was born March 19, 1947, in Kokomo, the son of William & Barbara (Bailey) Gifford. On February 14, 1979, he married Loren Louise Crume in Bunker Hill, who preceded him in death on October 2, 2020.
Rick was a 1965 graduate of Western High School and a graduate of IU Business School in 1991. He served in the United States Navy. He owned and operated Gifford Electric. Rick was Chief Electrical Inspector from 1980~1988 and taught at Ivy Tech Community College. He was a member of the Howard Masonic Lodge and a lifetime member of the American Legion. Rick enjoyed fishing with his brother and playing billiards. He also enjoyed traveling and taking cruises. Rick loved to share his knowledge with anyone, especially kids.
Rick is survived by his mother, Barbara Gifford; daughters, Tonya (Darren) Williams and Cathy Fouch; grandchildren, Shantelle Menssen, Joel (Jessica) Fouch, Wayne (Amber) Gifford, Bryce Fouch, Bailey Williams, Annah (Dylen) McClish, Emma Williams, Rhett Williams, Sarah Bodemuller and Skyler Bodemuller; siblings, William B. “Ben” Gifford Jr and Stephen Gifford, along with several nieces and nephews.
Rick was preceded in death by his father, William Gifford; wife, Loren Gifford; and son-in-law, Brad Fouch.
Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am Monday, April 12, 2021, at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo, with Pastor Jeff Harlow officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Memory Gardens Cemetery with military honors provided by the United States Navy and the Kokomo VFW Military Rites Team. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 3-5 pm Sunday at the funeral home where a Masonic service will be held at 5 pm. Memorial contributions may be made in Rick’s memory to the Kokomo V.F.W. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
To send flowers to Rick's family, please visit our floral store.