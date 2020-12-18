Rick L. Carlile, 69, our loved one, passed away on Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at St. Vincent Hospital in Kokomo. He was born on February 23, 1951 in Kokomo, the son of Herbert L. and Eleanor Ann (Carlile) Sands. On February. 27, 1972 he married Jacqueline “Jackie “ Bennett and she survives.
Rick was a 1969 graduate of Carroll High School and he also attended Vincennes University. He worked for Tenbrook Sales and retired from Amerigas in 2016. Rick was a member of Macedonia Christian Church where he served as a deacon and most recently as an elder. Rick had a friendly personality and he loved the Lord and his family greatly. He enjoyed gardening, woodworking, and spending time with family. Rick looked forward to his annual fishing trip with friends to Minnesota.
Along with his wife Jackie, he is also survived by his children, Brett (Peggy) Carlile, Travis (Bobbi Thompson) Carlile, Matthew (Tara) Carlile; grandchildren Jackson, Connor, Addison and Austin Carlile; siblings Roger Sands, Brenda Sands, and Ronda (Ron) Tedder; father-in-law Richard Bennett; sister-in-law Glenda Bennett; and brother-in-law Rick (Kathy) Bennett.
Rick was preceded in death by his parents.
Private funeral services will be held at Macedonia Christian Church with Pastor Brian Bogue officiating. A video of the funeral service will be available on Rick’s obituary page at www.shirleyandstout.com. In lieu of flowers you may make donations to Children’s Cancer Research Fund, a cause close to his heart. Shirley & Stout Funeral Home and Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements.
