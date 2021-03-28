Rick Hill, 62, passed away in his home, surrounded by his family, on March 26, 2021. He was born on August 25, 1958 to the late Elmo Hill and Gretchen Fields in Kokomo.
Growing up, Rick was full of wonderment. His neighbor once told him that if he pushed a peanut around the block with his nose, he would pay to get his bike out of layaway. This incident made the front page of the paper. The things that really make Rick smile are his kids and grandkids, his TV, and the remote control. He also enjoyed art, painting cars, and motorcycles. Rick married Deb "Deebra" Hancock in December of 1998, and she survives... barely. The birth of his son was by far the proudest moment of his life. Rick worked at Syndicate Sales for ten years until 2015. First he broke his leg, and then he had a stroke. Finally, Rick got a leg up on life with eight amputations in the last eight months. But even in his final months of life, he was full of his uniquely dry humor. Although his tales were tall, in the end... he was not.
Rick is survived by his rock, Deb "Deebra"; his kids, Chase "Mijo" Hill, Debrianne "Rachel" Frigge, Heather "Heater" Harrison, and April "Chuck" Zartman; grandkids, Leina "Cricket" Frigge, Myla "Biscuit" Frigge, Kaster "Casper" Frigge, Raeda "Radar" Frigge, Kennedy Harrison, Madison Zartman, Abby Zartman, and Lexi Zartman; siblings, Missy Hill, Candy Green, Denise Minor, and LuAnn Smith. Rick is also survived by his K-9 companion, Cash "Monkey Monkey Monkey" Hill.
If anyone wants to have one last laugh, they can come see Rick on Wednesday, March 31, at Ellers Mortuary Main Street Chapel, from 4-8pm. In lieu of flowers, Deb wants potted plants to take care of and fill her loneliness.