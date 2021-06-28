One of the last things Rick said on his last day with us was, “Hey, I’m a happy guy.” He spent that day surrounded by his loved ones and continued to share his laugh, loving words, and sense of humor. Rick was a wise mentor, teacher, friend, generous loving husband, dad, grandpa, uncle, and brother.

Rick E. Hagenow was born March 18, 1953, in Valparaiso, IN and raised on northern Indiana farms.

He graduated La Porte High School (Go Slicers!) in 1971. He had a BA in English, a Master’s degree in Education and was licensed in Secondary School Administration, all from Purdue University (Boiler Up!). He was also an honorary graduate of Kokomo High School (Go Kats!).

Rick worked for the City of Kokomo and later was a teacher and administrator at Kokomo Center Schools for 44 years. He lived the motto he shared with students and mentees: Rigor, Relevance, and Relationships. He volunteered for and held board positions in several community organizations. In retirement, he delighted in daily water walks at The Y, traveling to Presidential libraries, cooking, reading, fishing, listening to Billy Joel, and attending Purdue games with his brother.

He is survived by Kathy, his wife of 35 years; sons Ara Wade (Diane), Westfield, IN; Zachary Wade (Angie Stapleton), Nashville, TN; Patrick Hagenow (Laura Aghajanian), Austin, TX; grandchildren Ella, Lillie, and Archer Wade and Laurel Stapleton; brother Dr. Charles Hagenow (Rita), LaPorte, IN; sister-in-law Julie Wagner; nephews Christopher Hagenow; Matthew Hagenow (Beth); Brett Dunkelbarger; Scott Spear; Paul Wagner; nieces Debbie (Ron) Evans, Amiee VanBlaircom (Mace), Marcia Wagner; great nieces and nephews whom he loved; and his beloved doodle Ruby Ginger.

Rick was preceded in death by parents Frederick and Jeanette Hagenow; sisters Nancy Byers and Carol Dunkelbarger; nephew Mark Spear; and Mackey the dog.

Rick was one of the good ones.

The family will have a private burial ceremony. All are welcome to attend a celebration of Rick’s life on Wednesday, July 7th from 5-8 p.m., at Elite Banquet Center, 2820 S Lafountain St, Kokomo, IN 46902. Prepared remarks will be shared at 7 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, Rick would want donations to a scholarship being established in his name for his students. Please send donations to Shirley & Stout Funeral Homes at 1315 W Lincoln Rd, Kokomo, IN 46902 or PayPal donations can be sent to rickhagenowscholarship@gmail.com.